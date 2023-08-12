ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $475,409.62

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $475,409.62 and approximately $57.36 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00099054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00050831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029439 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.