ZClassic Market Cap Achieves $472,507.82 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $472,507.82 and approximately $55.55 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00100563 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00050785 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00029673 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

