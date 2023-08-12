Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Short Interest Update

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 26.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 289,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $234,120.78. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,955,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,030.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 12,607,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Yellow by 23,639.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Yellow by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Yellow stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $7.91.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

