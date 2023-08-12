yearn.finance Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $6,283.42 or 0.21346719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $207.58 million and $15.33 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,036 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

