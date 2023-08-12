XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $25,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,955. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,818 shares of company stock worth $119,154.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMAO stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. XOMA has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

XOMA Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

