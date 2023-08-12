XIDO FINANCE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,503.83 (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00007412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $61.72 million and approximately $8,503.83 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 123.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

