Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 931,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.48. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 53.28% and a negative return on equity of 191.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Articles

