Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Xeris Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 931,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.48. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80.
Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 53.28% and a negative return on equity of 191.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Xeris Biopharma Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
