Xensor Market Capitalization Achieves $240,395.39 (XSR)

Xensor (XSR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Xensor has a market capitalization of $240,395.39 and $11,179.03 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Xensor has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Xensor Profile

Xensor launched on February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,093,529 tokens. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

