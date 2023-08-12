Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $100.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -628.44 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 59,922 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

