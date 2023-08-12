Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 51 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.69. 2,356,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,605. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.