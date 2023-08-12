Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 190 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,648 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 2.1% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,721. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

