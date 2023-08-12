Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 1,463 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $61.54. 12,419,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,991,228. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

