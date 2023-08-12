Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 1,176 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 2.8% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.91.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PWR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.17. 522,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,146. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $206.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

