Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,572,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,769 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 539.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,313,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,923 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,830,000 after acquiring an additional 732,292 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. 12,803,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,669,796. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $114.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.81.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

