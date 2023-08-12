Wrapped Cardano Price Hits $0.29 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $10.27 billion and $3,007.06 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,061,170,836 coins and its circulating supply is 35,034,301,712 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,061,170,836.355 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.2931329 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,869.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

