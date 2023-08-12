Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.14% of Woodward worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Woodward by 32.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 11.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Woodward by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Woodward by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,109. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.25. 400,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,039. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $133.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.