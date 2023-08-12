Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile



Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

