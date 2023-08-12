Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 106 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2,799.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $38,721,000 after purchasing an additional 369,205 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,389. The company has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

