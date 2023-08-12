Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.66.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.11. 3,108,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

