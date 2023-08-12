Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.24. The stock had a trading volume of 48,707,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,890,260. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.94.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.