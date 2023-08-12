Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 11.2% in the first quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 641,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,195,000 after buying an additional 234,509 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,379. The company has a market capitalization of $268.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.