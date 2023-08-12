Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,720,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,018,312. The firm has a market cap of $248.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.