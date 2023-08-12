Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 0.6 %

DEO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,654. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average is $176.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,000 ($51.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.20) to GBX 3,800 ($48.56) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.32) to GBX 4,440 ($56.74) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.87) to GBX 2,920 ($37.32) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

