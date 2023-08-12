Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 67.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.05. 690,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,642. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $456.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

