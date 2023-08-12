Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 20,568 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $74,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.39.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

