Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 2,094 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 755,017 shares of company stock worth $357,815,036. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.56. The company has a market capitalization of $501.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

