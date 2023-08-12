Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 1,061 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $366.24. 48,707,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,890,260. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.94.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

