Wintrust Investments LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 41,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 331.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 81.0% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.38. 1,539,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

About Cardinal Health



Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

