Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Lifted by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 30,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,756. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

