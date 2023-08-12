William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.88). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.23) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

KDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,199.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $45,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,697.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,345,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,263,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,794,000 after buying an additional 320,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,688,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,180,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $81,873,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Read More

