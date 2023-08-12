Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 295,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

