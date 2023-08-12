Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Andrew Kenner Buys 5,000 Shares

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WLKP opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $787.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Westlake Chemical Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 150.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 27.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

