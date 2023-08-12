Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.07.

WEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.53. 2,912,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,046. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

