Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Plans $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Welltower has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years. Welltower has a payout ratio of 234.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

WELL stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

