Wells Fargo & Company Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $65.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.84.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.94. 4,421,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $88.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Twilio by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 51,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 660.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.