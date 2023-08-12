Wells Fargo & Company Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $7.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

GDRX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of GDRX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 263.75, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.58%. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,202,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,498,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 250,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 248,593 shares in the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

