Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 5,313 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

