Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.