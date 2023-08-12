Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Medtronic stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.