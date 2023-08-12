Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.83 and a 200 day moving average of $209.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

