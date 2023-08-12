Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 281 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.26. The stock had a trading volume of 985,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,873. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

