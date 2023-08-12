Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 11,945 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 181,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $33.36. 15,237,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,070,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.