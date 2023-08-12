Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,256,000 after acquiring an additional 739,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.68. 2,865,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,014. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.75.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

