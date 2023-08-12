Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Buys 55 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $508.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

