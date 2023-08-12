Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Acquires 346,473 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 614,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,473 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 15.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $19,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,562,000 after buying an additional 411,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,786,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,548,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,228,000 after purchasing an additional 295,946 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $32.49. 2,163,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,985. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

