WazirX Market Capitalization Hits $46.21 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $46.21 million and approximately $339,407.11 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

