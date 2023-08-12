Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.52.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.03. 21,927,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,853,764. The stock has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

