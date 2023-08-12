Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.52.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average of $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $784,509,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

