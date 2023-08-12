Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.39.

WMT traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,731,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.55. The company has a market cap of $434.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

