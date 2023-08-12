Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,392 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 3.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $23,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,465,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781,603. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

